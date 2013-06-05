New Issue-Abertis prices 600 mln euro 2023 bond

June 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2023
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.608
Yield 3.921 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 239.2
bp over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date 20 June 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, CaixaBank, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, Santander GBM, SG
CIB & Unicredit
Ratings BBB(S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
Notes Launched under CNMV programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.