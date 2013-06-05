FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Abertis prices 600 mln euro 2023 bond
June 5, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Abertis prices 600 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2023

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 99.608

Yield 3.921 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 239.2

bp over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

Payment Date 20 June 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, CaixaBank, Citigroup,

Credit Suisse, Santander GBM, SG

CIB & Unicredit

Ratings BBB(S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

Notes Launched under CNMV programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

