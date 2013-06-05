New Issue- Renault prices 38 bln yen 2015 bond

June 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Renault SA

Issue Amount 38 billion yen

Maturity Date June 12, 2015

Coupon 1.92 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.92 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

Payment Date June 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) MUMSS & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Denoms (M) 100

Governing Law Japanese

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.