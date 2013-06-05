New Issue- Renault prices 38 bln yen 2015 bond

June 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Renault SA
Issue Amount 38 billion yen
Maturity Date June 12, 2015
Coupon 1.92 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.92 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
Payment Date June 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) MUMSS & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Denoms (M) 100
Governing Law Japanese
