New Issue-KfW prices C$1.0 bln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-KfW prices C$1.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 13, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.609

Reoffer price 99.609

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN US500769FS86

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

