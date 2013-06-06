New Issue-Nord LB prices dual tranche deal

June 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.82

Reoffer price 99.82

Yield 2.025 pct

ISIN DE000NLB2GL7

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2020

Coupon 1.80 pct

Issue price 99.88

Reoffer price 99.88

Yield 1.818 pct

ISIN DE000NLB2GK9

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.