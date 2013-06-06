FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices NZ$100 mln 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
June 6, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices NZ$100 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower KfW

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date June 14, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 101.47

Payment Date June 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0943420231

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
