New Issue- UOB prices 500 mln Renminbi 2016 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB)
Issue Amount 500 million Renminbi
Maturity Date June 24, 2016
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.713
Reoffer Yield 2.6 pct
Payment Date June 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Societe Generale CIB,
Standard Chartered Bank & UOB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.