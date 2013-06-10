New Issue- Air Liquide prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Air Liquide Finance
Guarantor Air Liquide S.A.
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 17, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.