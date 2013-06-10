FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Air Liquide prices 250 mln euro 2015 FRN
June 10, 2013

New Issue- Air Liquide prices 250 mln euro 2015 FRN

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Air Liquide Finance

Guarantor Air Liquide S.A.

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Issue price 99.96

Payment Date June 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Full fees Undisclosed

