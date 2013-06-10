FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-SSE prices 600 mln euro 2020 bond
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 10, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-SSE prices 600 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SSE PLC

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.349

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.2bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date June 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Lloyds Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

& Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0944451243

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.