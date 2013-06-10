New Issue-SSE prices 600 mln euro 2020 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SSE PLC

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.349

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 123.2bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date June 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Lloyds Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

& Santander GBM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0944451243

