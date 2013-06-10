New Issue-Poste Italiane prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Poste Italiane S.p.A.
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2018
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.66
Spread 225 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 272.2
bp over the OBL166
Payment Date June 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutshe Bank
, HSBC & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
Data supplied by International Insider.