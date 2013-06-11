FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ZKB adds 135 mln sfr to 2015 FRN
June 11, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- ZKB adds 135 mln sfr to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 24, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 9bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 9bp

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0215702306

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

