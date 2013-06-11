New Issue- ZKB adds 135 mln sfr to 2015 FRN

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 135 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 24, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 9bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 9bp

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 300 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0215702306

