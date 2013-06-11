New Issue-CRH prices 150 mln SFR 2025 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de l‘Habitat SA
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.457
Reoffer price 99.732
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment bank & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.