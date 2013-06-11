FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Banco de Chile prices 225 mln SFR 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-Banco de Chile prices 225 mln SFR 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco de Chile

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month LIBOR + 60bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
