New Issue- Finnvera prices $300 mln 2016 FRN

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Finnvera

Guarantor Republic of Finland

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date June 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 5bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date June 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0944826667

