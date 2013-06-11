New Issue-CADES prices 2.50 bln euro 2024 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (CADES)
Issue Amount 2.50 billion euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2024
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.011
Reoffer price 99.011
Reoffer yield 2.483 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OAT
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Natixis &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.