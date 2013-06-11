New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.94
Reoffer price 100.94
Yield 1.305 pct
Payment Date June 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) WGZ
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.