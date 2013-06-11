FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond
June 11, 2013 / 1:27 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.94

Reoffer price 100.94

Yield 1.305 pct

Payment Date June 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Duesseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000WGZ7HN8

