New Issue-Rolls-Royce prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 11, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Rolls-Royce prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rolls-Royce plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 18, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.557

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 106.4bp

Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR

ISIN XS0944838241

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 375 million sterling

Maturity Date June 18, 2026

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.097

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

ISIN XS0944831154

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs

International, HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

