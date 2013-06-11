New Issue-Rolls-Royce prices dual tranche deal

June 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rolls-Royce plc
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 18, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.557
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 106.4bp
Over the 2.5 pct 2021 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 375 million sterling
Maturity Date June 18, 2026
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.097
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
Common terms
Payment Date June 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs
International, HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue