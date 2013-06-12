FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Gothenburg prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2013 / 10:28 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- Gothenburg prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower City of Gothenburg

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.655

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 18bp

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken AB & Swedbank AB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
