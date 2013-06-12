New Issue- Gothenburg prices dual tranche deal

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower City of Gothenburg

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.655

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 18bp

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken AB & Swedbank AB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

