New Issue- Gothenburg prices dual tranche deal

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower City of Gothenburg
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.655
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 18bp
Reoffer price Par
Common terms
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Svenska Handelsbanken AB & Swedbank AB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
