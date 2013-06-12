New Issue- Vasteras prices 150 mln SEK 2017 FRN

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower City of Vasteras
Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 19, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 21.9
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 21.9
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.