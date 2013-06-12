New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2040 bond

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2040

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.987

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.8bp

over the 4.25 pct July 2039 DBR

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, LBBW, Natixis

& Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 22.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion

euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0884635524

Data supplied by International Insider.