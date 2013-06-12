FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-WM Morrison prices 700 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-WM Morrison prices 700 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date June 19, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.374

Reoffer price 99.374

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & MUSI

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
