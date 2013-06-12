New Issue-Corealcredit Bank prices 50 mln euro 2017 FRN

June 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on wednesday.

Borrower Corealcredit Bank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 20, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 39bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 39bp

Payment Date June 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CCB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0945278561

Data supplied by International Insider.