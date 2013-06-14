New Issue-Aevis Holding prices 65 mln SFR 2018 bond

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aevis Holding SA
Issue Amount 65 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 02, 2018
Coupon 3.50 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.50 pct
Spread 289.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
