New Issue-Citycon Oyj prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Citycon Oyj

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 24, 2020

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.511

Yield 3.831 pct

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 300.9bp

Over the 3.75 pct 4 January 2020 DBR

Payment Date June 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Pohjola Markets

& UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

