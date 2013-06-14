New Issue-Svensk Exportkredit prices 100 mln SEK 2017 FRN

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 24bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0946155859

