New Issue-Svensk Exportkredit prices 100 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 26, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 24bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
