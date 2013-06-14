FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Svensk Exportkredit prices 100 mln SEK 2017 FRN
June 14, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Svensk Exportkredit prices 100 mln SEK 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 24bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0946155859

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

