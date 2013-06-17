Tokyo Steel prices unchanged for 4th month amid rising China supply

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan’s top construction steel maker, will keep prices of key products unchanged in July for the fourth straight month amid rising supply from China and inventory adjustment at home.

The pricing strategy of Tokyo Steel is closely watched by Asian rivals such as Korea’s POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co and China’s Baosteel, which aim to boost exports to Japan.

Prices of H-shaped beams, for instance, will be kept at 74,000 yen ($780) per tonne, the Japanese company said on Monday. It last raised prices of the product by 4.2 percent in February for March delivery.

Steel product prices have been under pressure from high crude steel output by Chinese makers, managing director Kiyoshi Imamura told reporters.

Output of steel products in China rose 11.3 percent in May over a year earlier to 91.2 million tonnes, the National Statistical Bureau said earlier this month.

“We still can’t see where the Asian market is bottoming out,” Imamura said.

Also, Japanese market is facing an inventories adjustment as there was too much supply in April and May with expectations that fiscal and monetary stimulus, known as “Abenomics”, would help boost demand for steel products, he said.

“We have not seen a clear increase in demand for steel products yet. It looks that the inventory adjustment in Japan will continue in July and August,” he added. ($1 = 94.5850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)