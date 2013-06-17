New Issue- Sagax prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower AB Sagax

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 310bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (K) 500

ISIN SE0005249760

