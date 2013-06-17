New Issue-Groupe Auchan adds 200 mln euros to 2023 bond

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Groupe Auchan SA
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 06, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.402
Reoffer yield 2.435 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.4bp
Over the 1.50 pct Due 2023 DBR
Payment Date June 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank & Natixis
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 700 million euro
When fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.