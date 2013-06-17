FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Caterpillar prices 1.8 bln Renminbi bond
June 17, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Caterpillar prices 1.8 bln Renminbi bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Caterpillar Financial Services Corp

Issue Amount 1.8 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date June 26, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 3.25 pct

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BofAML, HSBC & MUS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000-500

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
