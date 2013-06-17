New Issue-PACCAR prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date June 24, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp

Payment Date June 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & ING

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0946692430

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.