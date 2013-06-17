New Issue-PACCAR prices 300 mln euro 2016 FRN

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower PACCAR Financial Europe B.V.
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date June 24, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 38bp
Payment Date June 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & ING
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.