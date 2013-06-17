FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Aktia Bank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Aktia Bank

Issue Amount 500 million Euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.797

Yield 1.167 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 63bp

Over the 0.25 pct Due 2018 OBL 166

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Nordea & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Full Fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN XS0946639381

Security details and RIC, when available, will be on

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

