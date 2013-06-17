FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Helaba prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Helaba prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.971

Yield 1.006 pct

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.3bp

over the OBL#166

ISIN XS0946694055

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Yield 1.911 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.8bp

over the May 2023 DBR

ISIN XS0946693834

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 26, 2018

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup,Commerzbank Danske Bank, DZ Bank,

Helaba, HSBC, RBS, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
