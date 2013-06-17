New Issue-Helaba prices dual tranche deal

Jun 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.971
Yield 1.006 pct
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.3bp
over the OBL#166
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.675
Yield 1.911 pct
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.8bp
over the May 2023 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date June 26, 2018
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup,Commerzbank Danske Bank, DZ Bank,
Helaba, HSBC, RBS, SG CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.