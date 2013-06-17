New Issue-Helaba prices dual tranche deal

Jun 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

(Helaba)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.971

Yield 1.006 pct

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.3bp

over the OBL#166

ISIN XS0946694055

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Yield 1.911 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.8bp

over the May 2023 DBR

ISIN XS0946693834

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 26, 2018

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup,Commerzbank Danske Bank, DZ Bank,

Helaba, HSBC, RBS, SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Data supplied by International Insider.