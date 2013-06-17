FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ICA Gruppen (publ) prices multi tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- ICA Gruppen (publ) prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower ICA Gruppen (publ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 85bp

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0005280484

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.707

Reoffer yield 3.565 pct

Spread 168 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN SE0005280492

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 168bp

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0005280500

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Svenska HCM

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
