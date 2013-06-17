New Issue- ICA Gruppen (publ) prices multi tranche deal

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower ICA Gruppen (publ)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 85bp
Issue price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.707
Reoffer yield 3.565 pct
Spread 168 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 168bp
Issue price Par
Common terms
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & Svenska HCM
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.