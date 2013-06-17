New Issue- Citigroup prices 750 mln NOK 2018 bond

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Citigroup

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.521

Reoffer yield 3.105 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CITI

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue