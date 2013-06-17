New Issue- Citigroup prices 750 mln NOK 2018 bond

June 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Citigroup
Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.521
Reoffer yield 3.105 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CITI
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue