New Issue- EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2023 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 14, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.562
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.175 pct
Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion euro
when fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.