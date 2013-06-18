FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 14, 2023

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.562

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct

Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0942172296

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.