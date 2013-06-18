New Issue- ICICI Bank prices 650 mln Renminbi 2015 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ICICI Bank Ltd (Dubai Branch)
Issue Amount 650 million Renminbi
Maturity Date June 25, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Standrad Chartered Bank & HSBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.