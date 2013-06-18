FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ICICI Bank prices 650 mln Renminbi 2015 bond
June 18, 2013 / 12:27 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- ICICI Bank prices 650 mln Renminbi 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Ltd (Dubai Branch)

Issue Amount 650 million Renminbi

Maturity Date June 25, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Standrad Chartered Bank & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

