New Issue- ICICI Bank prices 650 mln Renminbi 2015 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ICICI Bank Ltd (Dubai Branch)

Issue Amount 650 million Renminbi

Maturity Date June 25, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Standrad Chartered Bank & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

