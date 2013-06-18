FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Commerzbank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2013 / 1:27 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Commerzbank prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Commerzbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 25, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.666

Reoffer yield 1.069 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 49bp

Over the OBL 166

Payment Date June 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.