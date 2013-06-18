New Issue-Deutsche Bahn prices 275 mln SFR 2023 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Issue Amount 275 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 24, 2013

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.026

Reoffer price 101.326

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date July 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, RBS & UBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.