New Issue-SPS prices 115 mln SFR 2018 bond

June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swiss Prime Site AG (SPS)

Issue Amount 115 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 11, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.366

Reoffer price 99.891

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0215645661

