Thai cabinet approves rice intervention price cut

BANGKOK, June 19 (Reuters) - The Thai cabinet has approved a 20 percent cut in the rice intervention price to 12,000 baht per tonne from 15,000 baht, a minister said on Wednesday, after the programme cost the state budget losses put at $4.4 billion in the 2011/12 crop year.

“The cabinet approved the proposal from the National Rice Committee to cut the intervention price,” Varathep Rattanakorn, a minister at the prime minister’s office, said after a special cabinet meeting called to discuss the rice scheme.

He said the cut would be effective from June 30 to Sept. 15.

The price cut was announced late on Tuesday by the commerce minister after a proposal by the rice committee. Earlier on Tuesday the cabinet had been unable to agree on changes to the intervention scheme. ($1 = 30.8100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak, Kittipong Thaicharoen and Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; Editing by Alan Raybould)