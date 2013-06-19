New Issue-Pohjola Pankki prices multi tranche deal

Jun 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pohjola Pankki OYJ
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 2.0 billion JPY
Maturity Date June 26, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 27bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 27bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 6.9 billion JPY
Maturity Date June 26, 2018
Coupon 0.698 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.698 pct
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 21.1 billion JPY
Maturity Date June 24, 2016
Coupon 0.519 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.519 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
Common Terms
Payment Date June 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Nomura & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.