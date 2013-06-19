New Issue-Pohjola Pankki prices multi tranche deal

Jun 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Pohjola Pankki OYJ

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 2.0 billion JPY

Maturity Date June 26, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 27bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 27bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 6.9 billion JPY

Maturity Date June 26, 2018

Coupon 0.698 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.698 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 21.1 billion JPY

Maturity Date June 24, 2016

Coupon 0.519 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.519 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Nomura & SMBC Nikko

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

