New Issue- Oresundskonsortiet prices 600 mln SEK 2018 FRN

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Oresundskonsortiet A/S
Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 28, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor Flat
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing London
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.