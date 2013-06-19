FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Aareal prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Aareal prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jun 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aareal Bank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 28, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.4887

Reoffer price 99.487

Yield 1.106 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank,

HSBC & LBBW

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000AAR0165

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

