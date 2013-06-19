New Issue-Aareal prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Jun 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 28, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.4887
Reoffer price 99.487
Yield 1.106 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank,
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.