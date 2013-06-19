New Issue- Intrum prices 1.0 bln SEK 2018 FRN

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Intrum Justitia AB (publ)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 28, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 222bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank AB (publ) & Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
