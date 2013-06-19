FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Bacardi prices 650 mln euro 2023 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Bacardi prices 650 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bacardi Ltd

Guarantor Bacardi-Martini B.V., Bacardi Corp,

Bacardi U.S.A., Inc

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date July 03, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.862

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122bp

over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

Payment Date July 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds, Musi, Santander GBM & Societe

Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.