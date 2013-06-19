New Issue-Bacardi prices 650 mln euro 2023 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bacardi Ltd

Guarantor Bacardi-Martini B.V., Bacardi Corp,

Bacardi U.S.A., Inc

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date July 03, 2023

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.862

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122bp

over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

Payment Date July 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds, Musi, Santander GBM & Societe

Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue