New Issue-Bacardi prices 650 mln euro 2023 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bacardi Ltd
Guarantor Bacardi-Martini B.V., Bacardi Corp,
Bacardi U.S.A., Inc
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date July 03, 2023
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.862
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 122bp
over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date July 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds, Musi, Santander GBM & Societe
Generale CIB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
