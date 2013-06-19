New Issue-Dong Energy prices 700 mln euro 3013 bond

June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Dong Energy A/S
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date June 26, 3013
Coupon 6.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.449
Spread 450 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to
476.9bp over the 0.5 pct May 2023
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan
Stanley & RBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
