New Issue- Rentenbank adds 500 mln euros to 2020 FRN

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2020

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp

Reoffer price 100.147

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 5bp

Payment Date June 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, NordLB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0875263724

Data supplied by International Insider.