New Issue-Nord LB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2013 / 12:37 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Nord LB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 26, 2023

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 99.31

Reoffer price 99.31

Yield 2.58 pct

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NLB2GS2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
