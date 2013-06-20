FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euros to 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2013 / 2:32 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euros to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des

Oeffentlichen rechts

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 1, 2015

Coupon 0.7 pct

Issue price 100.665

Reoffer price 100.665

Payment Date June 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN DE000A1R0YN7

ISIN DE000A1PGPX1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.