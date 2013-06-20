New Issue- FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euros to 2015 bond

June 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des

Oeffentlichen rechts

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 1, 2015

Coupon 0.7 pct

Issue price 100.665

Reoffer price 100.665

Payment Date June 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN DE000A1R0YN7

ISIN DE000A1PGPX1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.