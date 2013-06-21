New Issue- Danone prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Danone SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 28, 2023
Coupon 2.6 pct
Reoffer price 99.887
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, ING,
Mitsubishi & Natixis
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.